DGP reviews security arrangements ahead of President of India’s visit

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 9: Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh chaired a joint meeting of senior officers of Police, CRPF, Army and Intelligence agencies today in the Police Control Room Kashmir to review the security arrangements regarding the upcoming visit of President of India to Srinagar.

During the meeting, security arrangements put in place for the President’s visit including detailed deployment enroute and in and around the venues were deliberated upon. Deployment of man-power from different forces and intelligence agencies and coordination aspects were also discussed in the said meeting. DGP also took a review of the overall security scenario of the Kashmir Zone.

ADG CRPF J&K Nalin Prabhat, ADGP Hqrs/Coord PHQ M K Sinha, ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, IGP CID Nitish Kumar, IGP Hqrs./CIV PHQ B S Tuti, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, AIG CIV PHQ Dr G V Sundeep Chakravarthy, Col 15 Core Prashant Daiya, SSP Security Kashmir Sheikh Faisal Qayoom, SSP PCR Kashmir Skowkat Ahmad Shah, SSP SB CID Kashmir Aftab Ahmad, SSP Traffic Srinagar Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir R P Singh, Joint Director Hqrs SSF Mushtaq Ahmad & SP Telecom Srinagar Fayaz Yaseen attended the meeting.

Addressing the officers, DGP stressed for optimum synergy among different agencies and forces, being deployed for the security of VVIP. He directed the officers that proper briefings should be ensured to all the personnel deployed. He also emphasised on patrolling and night domination. He stressed on maintaining alertness for which he advised a system of the random ‘nakas’ and joint patrolling to be put in place to check the movement of anti-national elements especially on inter-district routes and in the periphery of Srinagar city. DGP emphasized upon the officers to keep an eye on the activities of suspicious elements and enjoined upon Intelligence agencies to share any intelligence on a real time basis.

DGP stressed for optimum use of resources and utilization of technology & security gadgets including CCTV cameras as part of deployment. He said that a comprehensive communication network must be ensured to coordinate among the agencies involved in the security arrangements.

While discussing traffic arrangements, DGP directed for taking all necessary measures while keeping in mind that commuters do not face unnecessary hindrances due to security restrictions.

Officers attending the meeting briefed DGP about the security arrangements put in place in connection with the VVIP visit. They also apprised him in detail about the security measures being taken in their respective jurisdictional areas.