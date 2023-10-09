Fear factor of BJP reason for delay in holding of Assembly elections in J&K: Omar

INDIA alliance yet to take decision on seat sharing

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 9: Vice President of National Conference Omar Abdullah today said the fear factor of the BJP is the reason for holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah told a news conference here that the NC is always ready for the election but neither the central government nor BJP is ready as they are scared to face the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

“A fear is prevailing within BJP, especially after failing to gain a majority in the LAHDC-Kargil polls,” he said.

The NC leader said that he has no objection with BJP as it is a political party and always sees their own profit and loss. “If I have any objection that is with the Chief Election Commissioner who even today during a press conference in Delhi said that elections in J&K would be held after considering all factors,” he said.

“I want to ask the Chief Election Commissioner what are these factors?”, Omar said. “What we feel is the only factor that is “fear factor” that BJP is feeling”.

Abdullah alleged that the BJP was earlier camouflaging behind the Raj Bhawan and now they have started to take refuge behind the Chief Election Commissioner.

“It is very unfortunate that Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commission of India could not take their decisions independently rather they are only working on the cues of BJP”.

The NC leader said that there is no justification that elections are not being held in Jammu and Kashmir for so many years.

“If there is anything except fear factor we would like to hear from the Election Commission. Does the internal security situation has deteriorated to that extent that you cannot conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir”, Abdullah asked.

“If it is so tell us…since it has been conveyed to the world that situation has been greatly improved after August 5, 2019 following abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Abdullah said that the administration is claiming that tourists are visiting Kashmir in crores. “If all these numbers are true…tell us what are the factors that you are considering for not conducting elections in J&K”, he asked.

He said that if the EC can announce elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Mizoram d on time, why not in Jammu and Kashmir.

“This is my direct question to the Chief Election Commissioner from the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Please tell us what are the factors that are responsible for denying the people their democratic right to government”, he questioned.

Abdullah said after abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, BJP tried to give a message to the world that bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and carving Union Territory of Ladakh was the demand of the people of Ladakh that was fulfilled.

But today the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir not only pinched Jammu but people of Kargil who also did not like it.

“The BJP may try to convey that there in Kargil are muslim majority that is why the result went in favour of us”, he said and added “I would like to ask them whether the bifurcation was done on the line of religion”. Abdullah said the LAHDC Kargil election was less about development but more about what happened on August 5, 2019. People of Kargil proved it by exercising their franchise in favour of truth.

He said with the victory in LAHDC elections, it seems that elections to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly are going far away.

He said the administration had told the Supreme Court that elections to the Assembly are not possible but preparations are being taken up for Panchayat and Urban Local bodies’ election in Jammu and Kashmir.

On forming an alliance with Congress during elections, Abdullah said that India Alliance has not taken any decision of seat sharing yet.

“No talks about seat sharing yet by the India Alliance. We are ready for the discussions,” he said.

On the Palestine and Israel war, he termed it ‘unfortunate’ given heavy loss of lives.

“It is unfortunate that deaths are happening from both sides. Violence whether it is in the Middle East or Jammu and Kashmir, innocent people suffer. We can hope and pray for normalcy,” he said.