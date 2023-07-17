J&K | Two IEDs Recovered From Wodhpura Forest: Police

SRINAGAR, July 17: Army, in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police, recovered two sophisticated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from Wodhpura forest in north Kashmir’ Handwara on Monday.

Police in a statement, said the Indian Army, in a Joint operation with Handwara Police, recovered two IEDs from Wodhpura Ridge near NH 701 early Monday morning.

Based on information from a reliable source, the Indian Army and Handwara Police launched a swift and well-coordinated Search and Destruction Operation (SADO) in Wodhpura Forest in the wee hours of Monday.

The operation resulted in the recovery of two sophisticated IEDs weighing approximately 5 and 7 kg, concealed in the jungle area. The team immediately cordoned off the area with adequate security measures.

The positive identification of an IED was carried out by the Indian Army’s highly trained Explosive detection team, equipped with explosive detectors and an army dog.

The Bomb Disposal team executed a controlled detonation of IEDs, rendering them safe. A thorough search operation was resumed by personnel of the Indian Army and Handwara Police in the general area of Wodhpura Forest for any more IEDs or hiding militants. No loss to life and property was reported. The prompt action by the joint team of security forces averted major incidents in the area, police said.