Opening Balidan Stambh to people good step: Billawaria

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 29: Terming it a good news for people, Baldev Singh Billawaria former chairman Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and BJP senior leader, today said that now the people will not have to take any kind of permission to visit the war memorial “Balidan Stambh” located in Bahu area.

He said that the restrictions that the army had put there have been removed. Now any common citizen can pay his respects to the martyrs and remember their brave hearts by visiting the Balidan Stambh at any time without any restriction.

Talking to reporters, Billawaria said that a few days ago, JMC Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta along with Brigader NR Pandey of 26 RT Brigade had visited the Balidan Stambh and it was agreed to open the Balidan Stambh to the general public. He said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is also going to be signed between the Army and the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) regarding the Balidan Stambh, after which the responsibility of maintaining the Balidan Stambh was given to the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and it will be developed as a tourist destination. Billawaria said that the names of about 15,000 martyrs have been inscribed on the Balidan Stambh, which included the names of those martyred in the paramilitary forces as well as the policemen.

He said that the Balidan Stambh would inculcate the spirit of patriotism among the youth and also attract tourists coming from all over the country to visit Jammu. Billawaria has appealed to the people of Jammu city to visit the place of Balidan Stambh and pay homage to the martyrs there while lauding the role of Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta.