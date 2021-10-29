Artists own power to spur thinking, change world: Gaurav

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 29: ‘The ART Initiative’, an off shoot of Tourism Federation of Jammu, the apex body of Tourism Trade Associations organized a 3-day Art Camp titled ‘Pratyush-Ek Nai Subah’.

This art programme has been launched by the artists from Jammu along with a jury comprising of nationally and internationally renowned personalities in the field of art and culture.

On the occasion, Gaurav Gupta, General Secretary Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI) Jammu was the special guest.

Gaurav Gupta, in his address, said that engaging with a good work of art can connect people to their senses, body, and mind to enable them to feel the world which spurs thinking, engagement, and even action.

Gaurav further said that it is the responsibility of an artist to help people not only get to know and understand something with their minds but also to feel it emotionally and physically. He said that he strongly believes in the fact that art can mitigate the numbing effect created by the glut of information people are confronting with today, and motivate people to turn thinking into doing.

It is pertinent to mention here that ‘The ART Initiative’ was established with the specific objective of promoting artistic and heritage bonding between different multiple cultures across India through the efforts put in by the budding and upcoming artists so that the rainbow of diversity of cultures which is the identification of this great nation continues to inspire the present and future generations to enhance the gloss of cultural bondage.