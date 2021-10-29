ABVP demands safety of non-local students in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 29: Strongly condemning the anti-India activities by the students of GMC Srinagar and SKIMS Srinagar who celebrated Pakistan’s victory over India in a cricket match, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad has demanded safety of non-locals studying in Kashmir.

While addressing a press conference, here today, ABVP State Secretary Mukesh Manhas said that ABVP stand with all students who are studying in Kashmir coming from different parts of the country. , “We demand from LG Government of Jammu Kashmir to ensure proper safety and security to these students,” he said and added that the students who raised Pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans at hostels of GMC Srinagar and SKIMS should be given harsh punishment and be sent to jail.

“Their degrees should be cancelled and they all be expelled from the college. The culprits should be barred from Government jobs,’ he said.

The ABVP leader further said that the Government of Jammu Kashmir should ascertain reason behind the GMC Srinagar and SKIMS happening. “A proper judicial inquiry is need of hour to find out culprits and perpetrators of crime,” he said, adding that the Government should also ensure that there should be no injustice to the patriotic student of Kashmir.

Others who were present in the press conference, included Nandita Sharma and Ramnik Sharma, State Joint Secretaries of ABVP Jammu Kashmir.