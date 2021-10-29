Exhibition on Jammu School of Paintings, Rare Archival Documents held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 29: A special exhibition on Jammu School of Paintings and Rare Historical Archival Documents was today organized by the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museum, Jammu in Dogra Art Museum of Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex as part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” a unique initiative of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Government to showcase the rich cultural heritage and tourism potential of the UT.

The event was held in collaboration with Divisional Administration, District Administration and Department of Tourism, Jammu.

Director, Airport Authority Jammu, Sanjeev Kumar Garg- the chief guest of the event inaugurated the Exhibition. He was appraised about the significance and historic importance of the displayed manuscripts, paintings, and artifacts by Dr. Sangeeta Sharma, Assistant Director Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Jammu.

The Director appreciated the efforts of the Assistant Director and team for making astute efforts to preserve and showcase the rich cultural heritage of Jammu. He said that such programs would help to boost and tape the tourism potential of the region.

A Cultural Show featuring folk music by local artists and a Dogra Art Exhibition was also held at the same venue.

On the occasion, the Tourism Department also felicitated Prof. Shyam Narayan, Department of History Jammu University; Padma Shri, SP Verma, Gandhi Global Family; Sanchaita Pradhan, founder Shilpkari Bazaar; Sumit Khajuria and performers of local culture show.