Jammu And Kashmir Permits Sale, Use of Green Crackers; Issues Fresh Guidelines

New Delhi, Nov 2: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday issued a public notice under which it permitted the green crackers for sale and use. The notice further mentioned that the bursting of green crackers will be allowed during festivals from 8 PM to 10 PM.

Earlier on Monday, Citing the Supreme Court order passed on October 29, the Orissa High Court allowed the sale and use of green crackers during this year’s Diwali celebration.