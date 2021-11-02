New Delhi, Nov 2: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday issued a public notice under which it permitted the green crackers for sale and use. The notice further mentioned that the bursting of green crackers will be allowed during festivals from 8 PM to 10 PM.
Earlier on Monday, Citing the Supreme Court order passed on October 29, the Orissa High Court allowed the sale and use of green crackers during this year’s Diwali celebration.
Jammu And Kashmir Permits Sale, Use of Green Crackers; Issues Fresh Guidelines
New Delhi, Nov 2: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday issued a public notice under which it permitted the green crackers for sale and use. The notice further mentioned that the bursting of green crackers will be allowed during festivals from 8 PM to 10 PM.
Editorial
Rajouri-Poonch search operations
Jal Jeevan Mission in Ladakh