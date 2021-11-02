2 AK-47 Rifles, 4 Pistols Recovered; ‘OGW’ Apprehended in Kupwara

Kupwara, Nov 2: An Over-ground Worker (OGW) was apprehended by police and two AK-47 rifles and four pistols were recovered from his “possession or on his disclosure” in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Tuesday afternoon.

They said that upon receipt of specific input, a search was launched in the house of one Adil Hussain son of Mir Haider Shah at Takia Badarkote. A police officer said that Shah is an “OGW besides being involved in narco-militancy’.

During the searches, he said, two AK-47 rifles, two magazines and 208 AK rounds were seized from his house.

“Upon further questioning, the accused disclosed that another person Faraz Ahmed son of Mir Shah, a resident of Padna Prara is the main supplier of weapons to militants and that he received the seized weapons from the same person,” he said, adding, “upon disclosure, subsequent searches were launched during which four pistols alongwith five magazines and a packet of brown sugar like substance was recovered from the latter’s house.” However, the second accused had already escaped from his home and efforts were on to arrest him, they said.

Meanwhile, the police officer said that an FIR (106/2021) under section 7/25 Arms Act, 8/22/29 NDPS Act and 23/39/40 UA(P)A has been registered in this regard for further proceedings taken up. “The recovery of weapons from the OGWs is a major setback to militants trying to execute their designs”, the officer further said. (Agencies)