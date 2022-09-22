Only AAP playing role of opposition in J&K: Khajuria

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 22: Only Aam Aadmi Party is playing role of opposition in Jammu and Kashmir and is highlighting the problems of masses and even forced Jammu and Kashmir Government to give priority to fruit laden trucks for their movement on National Highway and restoration of ration distribution among Kashmiri Pandit migrants after months of closing.

This was stated by senior Aam Aadmi Party leader, former convener and state spokesperson, Om Prakash Khajuria while addressing a press conference at Party office in Jammu. Khajuria said amid present state of uncertainty and chaos in J&K, only AAP is becoming voice of masses and is playing role of opposition by highlighting the grievances of masses which are also of immense importance directly affecting life of people.

He said that recently AAP highlighted the problems faced by traders of apple business and drivers of fruit laden trucks by irregular movement of vehicles and demanded proper policy of smooth movement of fruit laden trucks. “The Government has now come out of its slumber in this matter and some statements have been issued by some police officers also mentioning that priority will be given to fruit laden which is a welcome decision and should be implemented in letter and spirit,” Khajuria said.

The AAP leader also said that recently the Party highlighted the problem faced by Kashmiri Pandit migrants who were not being given specific ration under a relief scheme from last three months and they (migrants) were made to run from pillar to post to know status of ration. “We came to know from section of media that this ration supply has been restored for migrants, which is a welcome step,” he added.