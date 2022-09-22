PHE workers protest in front of BJP office for regularization, wages

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 22: Demanding regularization and release of their pending wages, PHE workers today held a strong protest demonstration outside the BJP headquarters in Trikuta Nagar Jammu.

Shouting slogans against BJP and LG administration, the protesting Daily Wagers staged a sit-in in front of the party office and announced to continue their struggle till their demands are conceded.

Carrying placards with slogans in support of their demands, they were pressing for implementation of SRO-64 for regularization of the Daily Wagers, who have been serving in the department since years. The protesting workers were also carrying plates and spoons, which they repeatedly banged to make noise amidst slogans during the protest.

“From last three months, we are agitating for our issues here but the administration has adopted an insensitive approach towards out issues. During the Corona pandemic, we were named as ‘corona warriors’ by PM Modi, but today the Government has relegated us by not resolving our issues,” said the protesting Daily Wagers and rued that when they come on the roads to highlight their demands, the administration hits them with batons.

The protestors said that the SRO-64 should be implemented with immediate effect for the regularization of PHE Daily Wagers of Jammu. “The Govt earlier said that they are going to implement Minimum Wages Act for us, but they have done nothing for that. The local regime is deceiving us and we don’t want to hear their excuses. We won’t stop our protests till we are made permanent employees by the Govt. We can’t compromise on our demands,” said leaders of the protesting workers.