PNB ties-up with Omkar Nests for housing project

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 22: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has entered into a tie-up with M/s Omkar Nests Private Limited for its new housing project namely ‘Royal Nest Hill View’ in Sainik Colony, Jammu.

Parveen Goyal, Zonal Head Amritsar – J&K Region signed the MoU on behalf of PNB while Vimal Kumar put his signatures as Director of Omkar Nests Pvt. Ltd. in presence of Bank’s Circle Head (Jammu) Rakesh Sharma.

Expressing pleasure on the signing of MoU, Parveen Goyal said that customers of the bank will be the real beneficiaries of the agreement.

“Besides speedy and hassle-free disposal of their loan cases, our customers will majorly benefit from lowest rate of interest and zero processing/document charges and other concessions being extended to them by the bank and the company under the agreement,” he maintained.

“More such tie-ups and arrangements are being lined-up in future for the benefit of customers of the bank,” Rakesh Sharma, Circle Head, PNB Jammu said.

Speaking on the occasion, Vimal Kumar (Director) Omkar Nests Pvt. Ltd commended the Bank for its support to every section of the society especially the business community by encouraging entrepreneurship in J&K.

He further said that the company under the agreement is offering special discounts to the buyers who get their loans approved from PNB.

On this occasion, Parveen Goyal distributed on spot sanction letters to the customers present.