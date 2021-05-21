Only 200 militants active in J&K: DGP Dilbagh Singh

Says earlier 300 militants were active in UT, efforts are afoot to bring the number further down

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Friday said that the number of active militants in the Union Territory has come down to 200 from 300 and efforts are on to bring down the number further.

Talking to reports on the sidelines of Anti-Terrorism Day at Police Headquarters Jammu, the DGP said that a couple of years ago, the number of active militants in J&K was 300 which has come down to 200 now. “Our efforts are on to bring the number further down,” he said.

The DGP said that police are fighting on two fronts: Covid and anti-militancy front. “At times, it happens that you have to deal with multiple challenges at a time. Police force is dealing with all challenges effectively,” he said.

The DGP said urged youth to shoulder the responsibility of fighting the “menace of terror” to make atmosphere peaceful across the country and J&K. (KNO)