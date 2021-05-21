4 injured after vehicle falls into deep gorge in Ramban

RAMBAN: At least four persons were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge at Digdole in Ramban district on Friday afternoon.

An official said that the vehicle was on its way to Ramban from Banihal when it skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge.

He said that the injured persons were rescued from the deep gorge by SDRF, Army and QRT and were taken to the district hospital Ramban for treatment, where from they were referred to GMC Jammu in a critical condition.

They were identified as Adil Sharief son of Mohammed Sharief of Chanderkot, Mudassar Ahmed son of Ahmed of Sangaldan Gool, Varun Choudhary of Raipur Jammu and Gorav Kumar son of Umesh Kumar of Bihar. (KNO)