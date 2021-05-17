2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khonmoh area, in the outskirts of the city, following information about the presence of terrorists there, the police said. The search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire towards security forces positions, they said.

Two terrorists killed in the encounter were from Al-Badr terror outfit, says IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.