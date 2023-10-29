One Dead, Over 20 Injured In Blast At Convention Centre In Kerala

NEW DELHI, Oct 29: At least one person died, while more than 20 other people sustained injuries in the blast that occurred at a convention center in Kochi’s Kalamassery during a Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer meeting on a Sunday. The deceased person is reportedly a woman.

The local police have indicated that the cause of the blast, and whether there were multiple explosions, has not been confirmed.

The incident reportedly occurred at a convention center affiliated with a Christian group. Authorities received a distress call around 9 am, requesting police assistance.

On television channels, distressing visuals of the incident depicted a significant response from fire rescue and police personnel, who worked diligently to evacuate people from the site. Inside the convention center, harrowing images revealed multiple fires raging, and people in a state of fear and panic. Kalamassery Medical college has asked all the doctors and nurses on leave to join on duty immediately.

Following the explosion, a multitude of people gathered outside the convention center, further emphasizing the severity of the situation.