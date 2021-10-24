One killed in Doda accident

Doda, Oct 24: A man was killed after a vehicle he was travelling in met with an accident near Khellani area of Doda on Sunday.

A Maruti car bearing registration number JK02T-5058 met with an accident in the early morning, after which police, locals and a team of Ababeel, NGO reached the spot and started a rescue operation and retrieved the body from the spot.

An Ababeel volunteer identified the deceased as Ashiq Hussain Shah, son of Ghulam Shah of Akramabad, Doda.

The body was shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Doda. (KNO)