One killed, another injured in road accident

KISHTWAR, Sept 11: A vehicle here today veered off the road and landed in a deep gorge leaving one person onboard dead and another injured.

The incident occurred at 9:30 am today when the load carrier vehicle of Pickup make bearing registration number JK17-3894 while moving from Padder to Kishtwar met with an accident at Padyarna.

The deceased has been identified as Devinder Singh, son of Kashmir Singh, resident of Masu Padder.

The injured Suman Kumar, son of Bhagat Ram, resident of Sohal, Padder, was shifted to the District Hospital Kishtwar for treatment.

According to Dr Yudhvir Singh Kotwal, Medical Superintendent at District Hospital Kishtwar, the injured was stable and out of danger.

Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of the law and started investigation.