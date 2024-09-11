Arms, explosives recovered

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 11: Security forces today recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives in Keran sector of Kupwara district.

“Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the security forces launched a search operation that led to the discovery of a substantial stockpile of war-like materials. The recovered items include AK-47 rounds, hand grenades, RPG rounds, and materials used for Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs),” Army said here.

“The recovery is considered crucial in light of the ongoing security situation in the region and upcoming high-profile events, which could have been potential targets of the uncovered explosives. It is a shot in the arm for the security forces,” the Chinar Corps further stated on its social media handle.

This operation represents a proactive measure by the security forces to curb militant activities and prevent any potential threats, especially as Jammu and Kashmir gears up for several important public and political gatherings in the coming months.

“Further investigations are underway to trace the origins of the recovered arms cache, and security forces are maintaining heightened vigilance in the area”, the corps said.