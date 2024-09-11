NC leader Khullar resigns, joins Samajwadi Party

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: National Conference leader Tarsem Lal Khullar today resigned from the primary membership of the party and his post as secretary, Central Zone Jammu region of the NC.

Sources said that Khullar joined Samajwadi Party and will contest Assembly elections from Bishnah constituency. He alleged that party did not consult SC leaders and gifted all the reserved seats to Congress Party in Jammu region.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party today released the list of 7 candidates for the third phase of the Assembly elections in J&K and also its manifesto.

Manzoor Hussain will be Samajwadi Party candidate from Udhampur East, Sahil Manhas from Udhampur West, Geeta Manhas from Chenani, Sat Paul from Nagrota, Sanjay Kumar from Hiranagar and Inderjeet from Vijaypur.