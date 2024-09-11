IGNOU extends last date for admission

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of admission as well as re-registration for the July 2024 admission cycle till September 20, 2024.

The last date has not been extended for certificate programmes of six-month duration and semester-based programmes. For the re-registration, a late fee component of Rs 200 would be applicable. The last date for re-registration has not been extended for semester-based programmes.

IGNOU offers admission to various UG, PG, Certificate, Diploma, PG Diploma programmes in distance learning and online education mode. As per the new UGC guidelines, candidates can now study two online or offline programmes at the same time.

Dr Jai Prakash Verma, Regional Director, IGNOU RC Jammu informed that the University has further extended the last date of admission as well as re-registration for the ongoing July 2024 admission cycle till September 20, 2024 in view the interest of learners.