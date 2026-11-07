One killed, another injured in accident

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 6: A woman riding pillion on a motorcycle was killed here today while the motorcyclist sustained injuries after the motorcycle was hit by a car from behind near Mand area.

The deceased was identified as Sariya Begum, 45, wife of Mohd Rashid, resident of Bali Charana, Jammu. The injured motorcyclist was identified as Sharief Mohd, son of Fazal Din, resident of Mand, Udhampur.

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According to Police, the car bearing registration number JK02CX-8323 moving from Udhampur to Jammu hit the motorcycle bearing registration number JK02CQ-7131 from behind, resulting in injuries to both the rider and the pillion.

Immediately after the accidents locals along with cops shifted both the injured to District Hospital Udhampur for treatment where the woman succumbed to her injuries.

Rehambal Police have registered a case in this regard and started investigation.