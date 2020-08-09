One killed, 3 injured in cloudburst in Tral

SRINAGAR: One person was killed and three others injured after a cloudburst stuck Tral in south Kashmir district of Pulwama on Sunday, official sources said here.

The cloudburst generated a flashflood. ”Four people were washed away in it,” sources said, adding three among them were rescued with some injuries.

Meanwhile, body of the fourth person, identified Sadiq Doei, was later recovered from the flood water. “The injured have been taken to the hospital, where their health conditions is said to be stable,” they added. (AGENCIES)