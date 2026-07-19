One held with heroin-like substance

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 18: An alleged drug peddler was arrested with 11-gram of heroin-like substance from Nagri area of Kathua district, officials said. A motorcycle was also seized from the possession of the arrested individual, they said.

Officials said Abhinanadan Singh of Kootah Morh, tehsil Hiranagar, district Kathua was arrested with the consignment on July 17 during naka checking at Trihara near Flyover area, Nagri Kathua. He was accordingly booked in case FIR number 356/2026 under sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Kathua. The police official said that further investigation into the case has been set into the motion.