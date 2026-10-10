One dies in car accident

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Oct 9: One person died while another sustained injuries after an Alto car they were traveling fell into a deep gorge near the Bakkal area of Bhomag tehsil in reasi district.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Vicky Kumar, son of Punjabo Ram, a resident of Marhi, Reasi. The injured person was identified as Tarsem Kumar (42), son of Hem Raj, a resident of Geeta Nagar, Reasi.

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Reports said both individuals had traveled to Bakkal for some work. Concerns grew when they failed to return home by evening, prompting anxious family members to inform the police late last night.

Following the report, police immediately launched a search and rescue operation in the area. During the late-night search, security personnel discovered the Alto car that had veered off the road and rolled into a deep gorge near Bakkal.

The injured individual, Tarsem Kumar, was swiftly evacuated from the accident site and shifted to District Hospital (DH), Reasi for emergency medical treatment. Medical authorities confirmed that he was administered first aid and subsequently discharged after his condition stabilized.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated necessary legal procedures.