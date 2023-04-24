One dies, 3 hurt in road accident

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Apr 24: One person was killed while three others injured in a road accident at Derrian in Surankote area of Poonch district today.

Official sources said that a Swift car bearing Registration Number JK12B- 3071, on its way from Poonch to Surankote side while three wheeler, bearing registration number JK12B 2659 coming from opposite direction, collided near Derrian between Lassana and Madana at around 9:30 am. The vehicles after collision landed in a gorge, causing injuries to the four persons.

The injured were shifted to District Hospital Poonch for treatment. Medical Superintendent DH Poonch, Dr Zulfiqar said that one among three injured, was serious and was referred to GMC Hospital Jammu, but he died in Manjakote area. His legal formalities were performed in SDH Surankote after which dead body was handed over to family, while other injured were treated in DH Poonch.

Deceased was identified as Mohd Ramzan (70), son of Habibullah, a resident of Sailan, The injured were identified as Sayed Anwar (24), son of Mohd Anwar, resident of Dingla; Adnan Qureshi (13), son of Shafiq Ahmed, resident of Madana and Shahid Iqbal, son of Mohd Ramzan. The Police has taken cognizance of the matter.