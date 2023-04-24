Bakaya holds meet with OBC wing, chalks out strategy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 24: Apni Party’s general secretary Vijay Bakaya reviewed Jammu District OBC wing’s working during a meeting here at Party Office Gandhi Nagar, here today.

During the meeting, Bakaya reviewed the working of the OBC wing and issued certain directions to the OBC leaders who attended the meeting to strengthen its base.

The OBC leaders also highlighted the issues of the people like enhancement of reservation up to 27 percent in J&K for the OBC people and political reservation during the meeting.

The social, economic, educational, employment and political issues of the OBC people were also discussed in threadbare. The leaders were directed to strengthen the base of the party in Jammu district with regard to OBCs.

Meanwhile, OBC J&K coordinator, Madan Lal Chalotra was asked to coordinate with the president District Committee cum Provincial secretary to ensure a focused and effective response to the problems of the OBCs.

This meeting was attended by additional general secretary, Arun Kumar Chibbar, Darshan Mehra, Sukhinder Singh Laddi, Prem Sagar, Sub Madan Lal, Suraj Parkash Chanda, Balber Singh, Zahoor Hussain, Ajay Kumar, Rakesh Kumar and others.