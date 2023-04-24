Ashish Koul delivers lecture on Warrior Queen Didda

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 24: In continuation to the lecture series on topics of the Kashmiri Hindu community interests & awareness, Youth for Kashmir, (Y4K), Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra Jammu organised a lecture on historical icon Rani Didda , the forgotten Hindu queen of undivided Kashmir.

The lecture was delivered on an online platform by Ashish Koul who is an eminent writer, media veteran and a business leader.

Ashish Koul is also the author of the six books related to Kashmir including Didda, The Warrior Queen of Kashmir.

Ashish Koul put light over the gallantry of the 10th century icon queen of Kashmir, her initiatives on war tactics and protecting India to be called “Sone ki Chidiya”.

He talked about the untold story of a woman’s rise to power during the Tenth Century who went on to rule the unified Kashmir encompassing the Lohar Kingdom and Kashmir for a period of 44 years, taking it to glorious heights and making it the most powerful kingdom in mediaeval Asia.

The lecture was very much interesting and all the participants mostly the youth of exiled community listened very carefully and patiently. The programme was presided by Avtar Krishan Trakroo and hosted by Pradeep Kisroo.