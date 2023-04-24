Kathua police seizes 450 bags of Govt cement

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA; Apr 24:- Kathua Police seized a huge quantity of Government Cement bags from Mahindra Load Carrier vehicle at Chann Arrorian area of Rajbagh Police Station. These cement bags were not for sale.

A police team led by Inspector, Tariq Ahmed, SHO, PS Rajbagh under the guidance of SDPO Border, Dheeraj Singh Katoch yesterday seized one vehicle (Mahindra Load Carrier) bearing Registration Number, JK08J-8960 driven by Mukesh Kumar, son of Lt. Bharat Bushan (an employee in BSF) R/o Khillo Chak, tehsil Marheen district Kathua who was enrouted from Chann Arrorian towards Kathua.

During checking police team was able to recover 50 bags of Government Cement (Not For Sale) from the vehicle in order to gain illegitimate profit.

Thereafter on the disclosure of the accused 400 bags of cement were recovered from his store making a total of 450 Bags of cement. All the recovered 450 bags of Government cement along with vehicle was seized in the instant case. In this regard a case FIR No. 109/2023 U/S 406/417/420/IPC has been registered at PS Rajbagh and further investigation is underway.

The illegal transportation of Government cement is a serious offence that can put a dent in the public exchequer, a senior police officer said.