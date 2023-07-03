One dies, 2 injured as Bolero falls into gorge

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, July 3: One person was killed while two others seriously injured when a Bolero vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Salal area of district Reasi last night.

Official sources said that a Bolero vehicle bearing registration No JK02AR- 9249 met with an accident at Pacca Danga near Salal on Reasi -Arnas road on the intermediary night of July 2 and 3 in which one person died on the spot and two others were injured.

The vehicle went out of control at a sharp curve and fell into the deep gorge near Pacca Danga village near Salal. The ill- fated vehicle was returning from Mahore towards Reasi. Both the injured persons remained in the gorge during whole night. Later on, one of the injured came to the road in the morning and informed passers-by who shifted them to District hospital Reasi.

The deceased person was identified as Kewal Singh (35 years), son of Kehar Singh, a resident of Chappano Kanji in district Reasi.

The injured persons were identified as Vivek Raina (24 years), son of Rakesh Raina from Bhaderwah and Amir Khan (27 years), son of Mohd Rashid from Dera Baba in Reasi. The police has taken cognizance of the matter. The dead body after postmortem was handed over to the family for last rites this afternoon.