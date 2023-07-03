Div Com reviews progress of work on Delhi-Katra Expressway

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 3: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and NHAI authorities to review the progress of work on Delhi Katra Expressway project.

The meeting was attended by Regional Officer NHAI, Director Geology and Mining, Project Directors of NHAI, DFO social Forestry and other concerned officers, while Deputy Commissioners of Kathua, Samba, Jammu and Reasi participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Threadbare discussions were held on various important issues as the Div Com inquired about the overall progress on the road project.

The Div Com also reviewed land acquisition, disbursement of compensation, issuance of NOCs required from different departments for Mining permission(s).

The Div Com directed the DCs to resolve land issues, if any, and provide encumbrance free land to NHAI for smooth execution of work on the prestigious road project. He also directed them to immediately complete the disbursement of land compensation for the land acquired for the project.

Div Com instructed NHAI officers to stay in regular touch with concerned Deputy Commissioners for resolving issues. They were asked to expedite the pace of work on Delhi-Katra Expressway for its time bound completion.