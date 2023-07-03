Kashmiri Pandits allege land encroachment at cremation ground in Sopore

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 3: The Pandit community has alleged that their cremation ground located in the Ashneer area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district has been encroached upon by some non-locals who have built makeshift shacks on the site.

The Pandits informed that a plot of land measuring over 14 Kanals belonged to the Pandit Maha Sabha. They said the encroachers took advantage of the land’s prolonged idleness due to the absence of any Pandit family in the vicinity.

The Pandit community expressed displeasure over the alleged encroachment and demanded action to rectify this violation of their sacred space. “The land was our Shamshan Bhumi, and it is being encroached upon by some people. I do not know whether they are locals or non-locals, but structures have been erected on the land,” Koul Krishan, a member of the Mahasabha, said. He added that they had requested that the local administration investigate the matter.

Shabir Ahmad, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Baramulla, said that notices have been issued to the local municipality and the concerned Tehsildar to investigate the matter. ” Let them come up with the report. We will not tolerate any illegal encroachment,” he added.