One dead, three injured in Kathua car accident

JAMMU, Aug 22: One person was killed and three others injured in a road mishap in Kanthal Dhar road in Bani area of J&K’s Kathua district on Monday, police said.

Police said that a car rolled down into gorge on Kanthal Dhar road in Bani Sub division of Kathua district resulting in the death of one person and injuries to three others.

A rescue operation has been launched in the area. (AGENCIES)