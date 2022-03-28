One dead, 56 injured as bus falls into gorge in J&K’s Rajouri

RAJOURI, March 28: One person was killed and 56 others injured after a bus they were traveling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge along the Lam-Nowshera road in J&K’s Rajouri district on Monday, officials said.

Officials said that an accident took place when a bus on way to Nowshera from Lam plunged into a roadside gorge.

“Fifty six persons were injured in this accident, who have been shifted to hospital,” said officials.

They added that five to six injured are having serious injuries, who have been referred to Government Medical College Rajouri.

Furthermore, they said, one passenger travelling in this bus has died, whose body was recovered from the accident site. (KNO)