Employment Mar 28, 2022

Jsm It Solutions. Urgent Requirments.

8th, 10th, 12th, Graduate, Btec, MSC, BSC pass candidates and Supervisior, Store, Machine Oprators Fresher, Helper, Driver, D Pharma Fresher, Sales Executive , Office Admin, Receptionist, Councller, Telle Caller, Electrical, Peon, AC Refrigeration,In Hotels, Accoutant, Office Assistants, Hr Executive, Computer Oprators JSM it solutions is providing Free Computer Basic Courses Call 9055055628 Address Gangyal Near HDFC Bank

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store

Job vacancy in shanker

industries sambA

Name of Posts

1. SUPERVISER :- 2 post male B-TECH.

Interview Date and Time

Date 28/03/2022, to 29/03/2022

Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA

Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV

For more Details:-

SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1, Sidco Samba

9797027060,

Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com

Sanfort pre-school

shastri nagar

(320-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu)

STAFF REQUIRED

* Smart, active teacher for Pre-Primary

classes- No. (3)

* Should have teaching experience of play Schools

Come along with your resume

Call at

9796046468, 7006506673, 7006801078,

0191-3593215

Urgent required

Female telecaller

Fixed salary Plus incentive

(Sitting job)

Myraa Hospitality group

Behind V. Mart Janipur

(9906041292)

*BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY*

EARN INCOME, WORK FROM HOME, GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY

FOR HOUSEWIVES,

BUSINESSMAN,EMPLOYED,

SHOPKEEPER, TEACHERS, SERIOUS PEOPLE WANTED,LIMITED SEATS, CALL NOW#

POOJA JOSHI #9560288844

YUSUF AHMED #98719 55884

Rizwan Service

We provide help

Maid/baby caring/nursing caring/couple/servant

Contact 8899240062

Full time/part time service

Nav Yug Hr. Sec. School

Upper Shiv Nagar, Jammu

Mob: 9419183919, 0191-2581417

Vacancy

1) Science Teacher, B.Sc B.Ed

2) M.A. (History), B.Ed

3) M.A. (English), B.Ed

4) Computer Teacher

5) Driver

Contact with biodata during office hours (9:30 am to 12:30 pm)

Principal

Job vacancies

Interview 28 to 31 March

Appointment call 9086193986

1. Medical shop 5 boys. Receptionist

2. Teacher Primary class & upto 5th &10th 12th class

3. Jeweller showroom boys. Computer operator

4. Store Manager. Sales Manager. A/C Technician. Helpers.

5. Receptionist. Councellor. Telly Caller.

6. Banquet Hall. Steward. Housekeeping Staff Peon, Security Guard.

An opportunity to unemployed.

Vacancy

1. Sales/Marketing Execuitve – 2 M/F

2. Receptionist – 1 F

Come along with resume and photo between 11am – 5 pm to

SPSM Enterprises

House No. 96, Sector A, Near Gurdwara Sainik Colony Jammu

Mob: 8899664922

Required Staff

* Center head – 02

* Lecturer for all Subjects

* Teachers upto 10th class

for

Branch R.S. Pura and Miran Sahib

Visit: TOPPERS’ STUDY CIRCLE

R.S.PURA/MIRAN SAHIB

PH. NO. 9070011150

Limited Vacancies

Security Guard – 9000-12,000+PF

Courier Boy – 10,000+Petrol

Shop Boy – 9000+

Accountant – 12,000+

Office Boy – 7000 – 8000/-

Tally Caller/Recp – 8000 + incentives

Plumber – 12,000 – 8.30 – 5.30

ITI Electrician – 10,000 – 12,000/-

Main – 8,000/-

Contact: 7780945182

Rani Park near Jain School

Kachi Chowni Jammu

*REQUIRED*

Full Time/ Part Time

Sales executive for Electrical

appliances showroom

Salary full time- Rs7000+

Salary Part time- Rs4000+

Nanak Nagar Shivaji Chowk JAMMU

9018724534, 9797804534

Required

A cook for home at Roop Nagar

Contact: 9906301664

Urgently Required

for Industry

Production Supervisor: Diploma/B.Tech in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics.

Salary: 12 to 15 k

Safety Officer: 1 to 5 years of Exp.

Salary : 20 to 25 K

Marketing Executive: MBA in Marketing

IB – Fresher – Salary – 15 to 20 K

QA/QC – B.Sc/M.Sc in Chemistry

Microbiology or Biotechnology – Fresher

Salary : 10 to 20 K

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

URGENT REQUIREMENTS

1. Accountant, Supervisior, Computer Opertor, Office Assistant, Counselor, Receptionist, Salesman

2. ITI All Stream, Electrican, B.sc, M.sc, Fillermachine Opretor, Production, B.Pharma, Office Boy, Helper

3. Helper, Maid, Peon, Waiter, Room Boy, Packing Boy,Security Guard,

Address :- Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna

Contact No: 9622365951, 9796260300

Email.ID nmsjk2050@gmail.com