Employment Mar 28, 2022

Jsm It Solutions. Urgent Requirments.
8th, 10th, 12th, Graduate, Btec, MSC, BSC pass candidates and Supervisior, Store, Machine Oprators Fresher, Helper, Driver, D Pharma Fresher, Sales Executive , Office Admin, Receptionist, Councller, Telle Caller, Electrical, Peon, AC Refrigeration,In Hotels, Accoutant, Office Assistants, Hr Executive, Computer Oprators JSM it solutions is providing Free Computer Basic Courses Call 9055055628 Address Gangyal Near HDFC Bank
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store
Job vacancy in shanker
industries sambA
Name of Posts
1. SUPERVISER :- 2 post male B-TECH.
Interview Date and Time
Date 28/03/2022, to 29/03/2022
Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA
Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV
For more Details:-
SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1, Sidco Samba
9797027060,
Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com
Sanfort pre-school
shastri nagar
(320-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu)
STAFF REQUIRED
* Smart, active teacher for Pre-Primary
classes- No. (3)
* Should have teaching experience of play Schools
Come along with your resume
Call at
9796046468, 7006506673, 7006801078,
0191-3593215
Urgent required
Female telecaller
Fixed salary Plus incentive
(Sitting job)
Myraa Hospitality group
Behind V. Mart Janipur
(9906041292)
*BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY*
EARN INCOME, WORK FROM HOME, GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY
FOR HOUSEWIVES,
BUSINESSMAN,EMPLOYED,
SHOPKEEPER, TEACHERS, SERIOUS PEOPLE WANTED,LIMITED SEATS, CALL NOW#
POOJA JOSHI #9560288844
YUSUF AHMED #98719 55884
Rizwan Service
We provide help
Maid/baby caring/nursing caring/couple/servant
Contact 8899240062
Full time/part time service
Nav Yug Hr. Sec. School
Upper Shiv Nagar, Jammu
Mob: 9419183919, 0191-2581417
Vacancy
1) Science Teacher, B.Sc B.Ed
2) M.A. (History), B.Ed
3) M.A. (English), B.Ed
4) Computer Teacher
5) Driver
Contact with biodata during office hours (9:30 am to 12:30 pm)
Principal
Job vacancies
Interview 28 to 31 March
Appointment call 9086193986
1. Medical shop 5 boys. Receptionist
2. Teacher Primary class & upto 5th &10th 12th class
3. Jeweller showroom boys. Computer operator
4. Store Manager. Sales Manager. A/C Technician. Helpers.
5. Receptionist. Councellor. Telly Caller.
6. Banquet Hall. Steward. Housekeeping Staff Peon, Security Guard.
An opportunity to unemployed.
Vacancy
1. Sales/Marketing Execuitve – 2 M/F
2. Receptionist – 1 F
Come along with resume and photo between 11am – 5 pm to
SPSM Enterprises
House No. 96, Sector A, Near Gurdwara Sainik Colony Jammu
Mob: 8899664922
Required Staff
* Center head – 02
* Lecturer for all Subjects
* Teachers upto 10th class
for
Branch R.S. Pura and Miran Sahib
Visit: TOPPERS’ STUDY CIRCLE
R.S.PURA/MIRAN SAHIB
PH. NO. 9070011150
Limited Vacancies
Security Guard – 9000-12,000+PF
Courier Boy – 10,000+Petrol
Shop Boy – 9000+
Accountant – 12,000+
Office Boy – 7000 – 8000/-
Tally Caller/Recp – 8000 + incentives
Plumber – 12,000 – 8.30 – 5.30
ITI Electrician – 10,000 – 12,000/-
Main – 8,000/-
Contact: 7780945182
Rani Park near Jain School
Kachi Chowni Jammu
*REQUIRED*
Full Time/ Part Time
Sales executive for Electrical
appliances showroom
Salary full time- Rs7000+
Salary Part time- Rs4000+
Nanak Nagar Shivaji Chowk JAMMU
9018724534, 9797804534
Required
A cook for home at Roop Nagar
Contact: 9906301664
Urgently Required
for Industry
Production Supervisor: Diploma/B.Tech in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics.
Salary: 12 to 15 k
Safety Officer: 1 to 5 years of Exp.
Salary : 20 to 25 K
Marketing Executive: MBA in Marketing
IB – Fresher – Salary – 15 to 20 K
QA/QC – B.Sc/M.Sc in Chemistry
Microbiology or Biotechnology – Fresher
Salary : 10 to 20 K
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
URGENT REQUIREMENTS
1. Accountant, Supervisior, Computer Opertor, Office Assistant, Counselor, Receptionist, Salesman
2. ITI All Stream, Electrican, B.sc, M.sc, Fillermachine Opretor, Production, B.Pharma, Office Boy, Helper
3. Helper, Maid, Peon, Waiter, Room Boy, Packing Boy,Security Guard,
Address :- Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna
Contact No: 9622365951, 9796260300
Email.ID nmsjk2050@gmail.com