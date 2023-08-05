On Article 370 Abrogation Anniversary | Mehbooba Mufti, Other Party Leaders Under House Arrest

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said she along with other senior party leaders have been placed under house arrest on the fourth anniversary of Article 370 abrogation.

Taking to Twitter, she said the house arrest comes after a midnight crackdown where scores of her party men were illegally detained.

“I’ve been put under house arrest along with other senior PDP leaders on Saturday. This comes after a midnight crackdown in which scores of my party members were illegally detained in police stations. GOIs false claims about normalcy to the SC stand exposed by their actions driven by paranoia,” she tweeted.

The BJP is holding several programmes in Srinagar to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Article 370 abrogation.

“On one hand, giant hoardings calling upon Kashmiris to ‘celebrate’ the illegal abrogation of Article 370 have been put up across Srinagar. Whereas brute force is being used to choke the actual sentiment of the people. Hope the SC takes cognisance of these developments at a time when Article 370 has come up for hearing,” she added.

Mehbooba late Friday also shared a video showing PDP leader Arif Laigroo being detained by the J&K Police.

On Friday, the PDP said the Srinagar administration denied the party permission to hold an event on the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

The PDP spokesman’s party headquarters in Srinagar were sealed. (Agencies)