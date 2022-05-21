On Anti-Terrorism Day, LG Sinha reaffirms commitment to uphold peace, harmony

JAMMU, May 21: On the occasion of Anti-Terrorism Day, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said that he reaffirms commitment to uphold peace and harmony.

Office of J&K LG in a Tweet said that terrorism is the gravest threat to peace and prosperity and resolved to eliminate terrorism and its ecosystem.

“Terrorism is the gravest threat to peace and prosperity. On Anti Terrorism Day, let us resolve to eliminate terrorism and its ecosystem. I reaffirm our strong commitment to uphold peace & harmony and to defeat the forces of disruption threatening human lives,” office of LG Tweeted.

Each year on May 21, Anti-Terrorism Day is observed on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The Anti-Terrorism Day is observed to spread the message of peace and sensitize people about the havoc created because of terrorism. (KNS)