On 3rd Anniversary Of Galwan Clash, Army Officials To Hold Meeting In Leh

New Delhi, Jun 15: Several military top officers will converge in Leh on the third anniversary of the Galwan clash to discuss strategies and preparedness in the sector bordering China, on Thursday, the Army officials said.

Notably, June 15 marks the third anniversary of the Galwan Valley clash which took place back in 2020.

The meeting will be held between senior military officers of Northern Command, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Rashim Bali and other top officers.

The meeting will be held to discuss the preparedness of the force in the sector bordering China.

“Senior military officers of the Northern Command, including Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Rashim Bali along with other top officers to hold operational discussions in Leh tomorrow. The meeting will discuss the preparedness of the force in the sector bordering China,” the Army officials said.

The Indian and Chinese troops clashed at Galwan in 2020, the same year the pandemic started.

In September 2022, the Indian troops and their counterparts in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) completed the disengagement process in the Gogra Heights-Hot Springs area near Patrolling Point-15 in the eastern Ladakh sector, government sources had said.

Since May 2020, when the Chinese troops tried to aggressively change the status quo on LAC in eastern Ladakh, both sides have been deployed in forward positions near Patrolling Point 15, which emerged as a friction point in the wake of the Galwan clash.

Delhi and Beijing reached an agreement in February 2021 to disengage from the 135-km Pangong Lake, creating buffer zones until all outstanding border issues are resolved, Sputnik, a Russian-based media agency reported earlier.

Over 50,000 Indian soldiers had been stationed since 2020 at forward posts along the LAC, with advanced weapons to prevent any attempts to change the status quo unilaterally on the LAC. (Agencies)