Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra, CRPF’s Special Dog Squad Deployed In Parts Of J&K’s Udhampur

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Jun 15: Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, starting from July 1, the 137th Battalion Central Reserve Police Force’s Special Dog Squad has been deployed in various locations in Jammu And Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

“We are deployed here for the safety of the pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra. There is nothing to fear for the pilgrims. We are working here with promptness,” Ramesh Kumar, commandant of 137 battalion in CRPF said.

The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1 from the two traditional routes of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.