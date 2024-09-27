Omar’s statement reflects NC-Cong have conceded defeat: Smriti Irani

Seeks vote for Yudhvir, Narinder Singh

JAMMU, Sept 26: BJP’s star campaigner and former Union Minister, Smriti Irani, on Thursday said that the statement of Omar Abdullah is a clear indication that NC-Congress are going to lose elections.

While addressing a press conference here, today, along with BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh, working president of party, Sat Sharma, chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi, spokesperson, Rajni Sehgal, and Women Morcha president, Sanjeeta Dogra she said “Omar has said that Congress campaign is lacklustre and Gandhis should focus on Jammu, which clearly shows that NC-Congress have conceded defeat.

Smriti Irani said, “People are with the development agenda of PM Modi and BJP is all set to form next Government in J&K”.

Following Omar Abdullah’s remarks about Rahul Gandhi, it has become evident that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have shown their trust in the BJP and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, she said.

Irani said that after years of struggle, the BJP’s leadership has transformed J&K by abrogating Article 370, opening up new possibilities for the region.

She mentioned that after the removal of Article 370, an investment of Rs 24,000 crore has been made in Jammu and Kashmir. The Modi Government has established major institutions like AIIMS, IIT, and IIM. Furthermore, 300,000 youths in the region have availed Rs 8,000 crores under the Mudra scheme.

Smriti Irani announced that once the BJP comes to power, each elderly woman in J&K will receive Rs 18,000 annually. One third of the seats will be reserved for women in Assembly. She noted that the BJP has made 25 promises for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, which will be fulfilled after forming the Government.

She highlighted that 84,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) have been formed in Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, the Modi Government will provide two free gas cylinders annually to women in the region.

Five lakh youth will be given employment opportunities, and those taking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission exams will receive Rs 10,000 assistance for two years, she said.

Later speaking at a massive election rally held today in the Pir Mitha area, the former Union Minister called on the constituents to support Yudhvir Sethi, the BJP candidate for the Jammu East constituency.

She emphasized the transformative vision of the BJP for Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the party’s commitment to development, peace, and prosperity in the Union Territory.

The rally showcased a vibrant atmosphere, filled with enthusiastic supporters rallying behind the BJP’s agenda. She pointed out the significant advancements made under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating, “Our Government has brought about a remarkable transformation in J&K. The time has come for us to unite and ensure that the progress we have achieved continues.”

The former Union Minister also praised Yudhvir Sethi as a dedicated leader who embodies the core values of the BJP. She highlighted his unwavering commitment to public service and community welfare, stating, “Sethi is not just a candidate; he is a true representative of the people’s aspirations. I am confident that he will serve the people of Jammu East with integrity and dedication.”

In his address, Yudhvir Sethi expressed heartfelt gratitude to Smriti Irani for her support and emphasized his commitment to addressing the needs and aspirations of the people in Jammu East.

Earlier Smriti Irani during a public rally at Gadigarh, where she campaigned in support of BJP candidate from Jammu South-R.S. Pura, Dr. Narinder Singh emphasized the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) landmark decision to scrap Article 370, calling it a historic move that reshaped Jammu and Kashmir’s political landscape.

In a pointed attack on the NC and Congress, Irani accused the opposition parties of attempting to mislead voters by giving false hope regarding the potential restoration of Article 370. “Let me assure you that Article 370 is done and dusted forever,” she declared to the crowd, reinforcing the BJP’s firm stance on the matter.

During the event, senior BJP leader Sonam Deep Singh Aulakh rallied BJP supporters, likening each party worker to Chanakya, the ancient Indian strategist, saying, “BJP has lakhs of Chanakyas, and we must vow to defeat Congress and its policies.”

DDC Geetu Aulakh, who praised the dedication of BJP workers and expressed confidence that the party would secure a resounding victory in the upcoming elections.

Senior BJP leader Rekha Mahajan also spoke at the rally, emphasizing the party’s commitment to the equitable development of all sections of society. “The pace of development has increased, and BJP has ensured that no one is left behind”.