Hillview Honda unveils new Apex Edition of Honda Elevate

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 26: Amid the ongoing festive season, Hillview Honda, today unveiled the New Apex Edition of its popular mid-size SUV, Honda Elevate, here today.

Launching the new edition of Honda, Ravish Trehan, Managing Director of Hillview Honda said, “The Elevate has been instrumental to our success, significantly contributing to our domestic sales and exports. The festive season in India has begun and we are thrilled to introduce the attractively priced new Apex Edition of the Honda Elevate, boasting enhanced interiors for superior cabin experience, combined with new bold exterior elements that elevate its dynamic and stylish appeal. With this new edition, we look forward to welcoming more customers into the Honda family.”

The ApexEdition in limited volumes will be offered in both Manual Transmission (MT) and Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and is based on the V and VX grade of Honda Elevate.

Building on the Honda Elevate’s bold design, spacious and comfortable interiors and advanced features, the Apex Edition comes with a new premium package of exterior and interior enhancements and will be offered in all colour options.