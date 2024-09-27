BSF School wins 6 Gold, 4 silver Medals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 26: BSF School Jammu won ten medals in Jammu Division Athletics Championship organized by Department of Youth Services and Sports, District Jammu held in Jammu University on September 23 and 24.

A handout stated that students of BSF School took part in various track events and brought laurels by winning 6 Gold and 4 Silver Medals.

In 400 mtr race, Wajid Ali claimed the top spot and won Gold Medal and in U-19 Boys (800 mtr) he bagged Silver Medal. He also proved his mettle in 4×400 mtr Relay Race and won Gold Medal.

Another outstanding athlete, Momin Mirza won Gold Medal in 4×100 mtr Relay Race.

In U-17 Boys (400m) track event and in 4×400 mtr Relay Race, he got Silver.

Toyiab Shad won Gold Medal in 4×100 mtr Relay Race and Anshuman Aryan bagged Gold in U-17 Boys 800 mtr race.

Shaz Ali secured first position in U-17 Boys 1500 mtr race and also bagged Silver Medal in 4×400 mtr Relay Race.

Pratibha Singh won gold medal in Shot Put and Discus Throw in J&K UT Level Athletic Championship held at Reasi on September 12 & 13, 2024.

The School felicitated the winning students in a function today and the Principal, Dr S.K Shukla congratulated the winners for their stellar performance. He also appreciated the efforts of the Sports Incharges Veerji Pandita, Amarjit Singh and Rohini for nurturing the students for different Sports events.