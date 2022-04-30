Omar wants panch, sarpanch staying at secure accommodations to be allowed to visit families on Eid

SRINAGAR, Apr 30: National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday said the Government should allow the sarpanch and panch, who are lodged in secure accommodations, to meet their families on Eid-ul-Fitr.

“These are the kinds of messages I’m receiving these days. Panch & Sarpanch held against their will by the police and not even being allowed to offer Friday prayers. On Eid they will not be allowed to meet their loved ones. This is an unacceptable situation & must be corrected,” Abdullah tweeted.

The former Chief Minister posted screenshots of messages he purportedly received from NC-affiliated sarpanch and panch from Anantnag district in which they claimed that they are being held against their will.

They also claimed that they were not allowed to offer Juma’atul Vida prayers on Friday.

“I’m not sure why @JmuKmrPolice feels that the best way to protect people is to hold them prisoner against their will but it’s a gross violation of their fundamental rights. On the one hand the @PMOIndia addresses them in Jammu & on the other the police holds them captive,” Abdulla said in another tweet.

In March, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said panch and sarpanch are soft targets for militants as around 90 per cent of them do not have personal security officers but the police are taking steps to ensure their safety. (Agencies)