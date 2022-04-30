ACB arrests Xen Pahalagam DA for accepting bribe

SRINAGAR, Apr 30: ACB trapped and arrested Farooq Ahmad Rather, Executive Engineer, Pahalgam Development Authority for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 for processing file which was pending while posted as Assistant Executive Engineer, Rural Development Department, Achabal, Anantnag.

According to a statement issued here, Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging that Farooq Ahmad Rather, Executive Engineer, Pahalagam Development Authority is demanding bribe of Rs 10,000 @3% for the MGNAREGA bills costing Rs 1.49 lacs and demanding 1.5% share of Rs 4.25 lakhs approx. for already executed and released capex works bills in block Achabal.

The statement reads, “the complainants alleged that he is contractor by profession, and had done the work under MGNAREGA scheme but the said Engineer is demanding bribe for processing the file for release of payment @3% for the MGNAREGA bills costing Rs 1.49 lacs and demanding 1.5% share of Rs 4.25 lakhs approx. for already executed and released capex works bills in block Achabal.”

“Upon receiving the instant complaint, prima facie offence U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was found made out. Consequently, case FIR No. 08/2022 was registered in PS ACB Anantnag and investigation taken-up,” it reads.

“During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. The team caught red handed Farooq Ahmad Rather, Executive Engineer, Pahalagam Development Authority while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 10000/- from the complainant. He was arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses.”

It added that further investigation is going on.