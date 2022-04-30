Local languages must be promoted in courts but with wider consultations: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, April 30: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday, while addressing a joint press conference with the Chief Justice of India, said that there is a requirement for local language usage in courts but this needs a wider consultation.

In his speech, he also said, “the conference is reflective of our collective commitment towards the guiding principles of this government – Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”.

Rijiju also informed that the Centre-sponsored scheme for the development of infrastructure facilities for the Judiciary has been extended till 2025-26 with a budgetary outlay of Rs. 9,000 crore including the central share of Rs 5,307 crore.

The Minister informed that the Department of Justice is entering into an agreement with NALSA to facilitate the expansion of Tele-Law services through trained lawyers in every district of the country and requested the States and UTs to extend their whole-hearted support in reaching the unreached.

On a question related to violence against Judges, CJI NV Ramanna said that this is a serious issue. It was discussed with the various states today. The CMs have also assured us that steps will be taken to improve security. We are planning to implement the two-layer security system as followed in Jammu and Kashmir HC so that we can combat such instances, he added.

After having a full day of discussion with the Chief Justice of all states and Chief Ministers of several states, all have participated in today’s programme in a free and fair manner.

Several issues, including judicial appointments, were discussed in today’s meeting.

This event of the executive and the judiciary will create the frameworks for simple and convenient delivery of justice and will reduce the steps required to overcome the challenges facing the justice system.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister said it is important to promote local languages in the courts so that people of the country feel connected with the judicial process and their faith in the same increases. He said that people’s right to judicial process will be strengthened by this. He also said that local languages are being promoted in technical education also.

Today, in the joint conference of the Chief Ministers of the states and the Chief Justices of the High Courts, the Vision Document-” a Vision for the Future” of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (SCLSC) was released by the Chief Justice of India and Patron-in-Chief SCLSC, Justice N.V. Ramana and the SCLSC Online Portal was launched by the Union Cabinet Minister Kiren Rijiju, Ministry of Law and Justice, in the presence of Justice U.U. Lalit, Judge Supreme Court of India and Executive Chairman, NALSA and Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Chairman, SCLSC.

The ‘Vision Document- a Vision for the Future’ has been conceptualized by Justice. Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Chairman, SCLSC. The event laid down the roadmap for modernization and capacity building of SCLSC and interfacing with other legal services committees pan India for achieving the motto, “Access to Justice for all”, said the press statement. (Agencies)