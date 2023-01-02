Omar Abdullah “Unequivocally” Condemns Dhangri Attack

SRINAGAR, Jan 2: National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Monday “unequivocally” condemned a terrorist attack that killed four civilians in Dhangri village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district and expressed his condolences.

“Deeply shocked as more details emerge of this targeted attack in Rajouri district of Jammu. I unequivocally condemn this heinous attack & send my condolences to the families of the deceased. I hope those injured in this attack will make a swift & complete recovery. #RajouriAttack,” Omar Abdullah tweeted.