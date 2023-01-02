EMPLOYMENT (02-01-2023)

JOB JOB JOB

Sales Executive for Tiffen Services

No’s 3

Salary 15000+Petrol

Only Experienced person required

Work from home

Financial Advisor, Male/Female

No’s-5

Helper

No’s-1

Salary 6000+food+room

Also Contact for Tiffen Service’s

Call Now 9906155071, 8492891789

Address: 400/A Gandhi Nagar Jammu

VACANCY

Accountant Required

Minimum Eight Year’s Experience

Contact No:

9622121666, 9419185282

M/s Suresh Kumar Gupta & Sons

Kalu Chack, Jammu

Job Vacancy

Required a Supervisor / Floor Manager having Good Communication skills and experience in customer handling for a reputed Retail Showroom in Jammu city.

Contact : 7006915916, 9796660707

REQUIREMENT

WORK FROM HOME

Private Teachers & Home Tutors

(All over Jammu and Kashmir )

“Focus on being Productive, Instead of busy”

Earn money 10000-15000 by just Working

at home.

TEAMBDI PRIVATE LIMITED (J&K)

Office Address:

Sector 1, H.No. 110 Trikuta Nagar

Toll Free 18008895040

Whatsapp. 9103387022

REQUIRED

1) CA/CS/ICWA with 0-2 years experience

2) CA/CS/ICWA inter/MBA Finance/M.Com

3) Articles with one or both groups of CA Intermediate for

M/s Pardeep Gandotra & Associates Chartered Accountants

Contact at: 13 DC Green Belt Opp. Union Bank Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Email: capardeepgandotra@gmail.com

Ph.: 9419190248

REQUIRED

CIVIL ENGINEER

for site inspection having experience of more than two years.

Share your resume in:

whatsApp no 9419195912

REQUIRED

Female Receptionist cum helper required for Dental Clinic in Gandhi Nagar

Salary 6000; 11 AM to 6 PM

What’s app CV @ 9622322322

Urgently Required

* Territory Sales Managar (F/M)

* Accounts Manager (F/M) Exp.

* Coordinator (Exp.)

* Centre Manager / Sales Head (Exp.)

* Travel Itinerary Specialist

* Showroom Executive (Female)

* Data Entry Operator

* Telecallers

* Sales Executive

* Content Writer

Brave Security & Placement

H.No. 669-C, Sainik Colony, Jammu

9682601135, 9796733175

Email Id: bsbravesec@gmail.com