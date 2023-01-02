EMPLOYMENT (02-01-2023)

JOB JOB JOB
Sales Executive for Tiffen Services
No’s 3
Salary 15000+Petrol
Only Experienced person required
Work from home
Financial Advisor, Male/Female
No’s-5
Helper
No’s-1
Salary 6000+food+room
Also Contact for Tiffen Service’s
Call Now 9906155071, 8492891789
Address: 400/A Gandhi Nagar Jammu
VACANCY
Accountant Required
Minimum Eight Year’s Experience
Contact No:
9622121666, 9419185282
M/s Suresh Kumar Gupta & Sons
Kalu Chack, Jammu
Job Vacancy
Required a Supervisor / Floor Manager having Good Communication skills and experience in customer handling for a reputed Retail Showroom in Jammu city.
Contact : 7006915916, 9796660707
REQUIREMENT
WORK FROM HOME
Private Teachers & Home Tutors
(All over Jammu and Kashmir )
“Focus on being Productive, Instead of busy”
Earn money 10000-15000 by just Working
at home.
TEAMBDI PRIVATE LIMITED (J&K)
Office Address:
Sector 1, H.No. 110 Trikuta Nagar
Toll Free 18008895040
Whatsapp. 9103387022
REQUIRED
1) CA/CS/ICWA with 0-2 years experience
2) CA/CS/ICWA inter/MBA Finance/M.Com
3) Articles with one or both groups of CA Intermediate for
M/s Pardeep Gandotra & Associates Chartered Accountants
Contact at: 13 DC Green Belt Opp. Union Bank Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Email: capardeepgandotra@gmail.com
Ph.: 9419190248
REQUIRED
CIVIL ENGINEER
for site inspection having experience of more than two years.
Share your resume in:
whatsApp no 9419195912
REQUIRED
Female Receptionist cum helper required for Dental Clinic in Gandhi Nagar
Salary 6000; 11 AM to 6 PM
What’s app CV @ 9622322322
Urgently Required
* Territory Sales Managar (F/M)
* Accounts Manager (F/M) Exp.
* Coordinator (Exp.)
* Centre Manager / Sales Head (Exp.)
* Travel Itinerary Specialist
* Showroom Executive (Female)
* Data Entry Operator
* Telecallers
* Sales Executive
* Content Writer
Brave Security & Placement
H.No. 669-C, Sainik Colony, Jammu
9682601135, 9796733175
Email Id: bsbravesec@gmail.com