Omar Abdullah Condemns Twin Terror Attacks In Kashmir

SRINAGAR, May 19: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday condemned the twin terror attacks in Shopian and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir that left a BJP worker dead and a tourist couple from Rajasthan injured.

Former sarpanch and BJP worker Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh was killed by militants in Shopian district, while tourists from Jaipur, Farha and Tabrez, were injured in a terrorist firing at Pahalgam in Anantnag district on Saturday.

“Very sorry to hear about the twin militant attacks in South Kashmir against tourists & a political worker of the BJP. I unequivocally condemn these deadly attacks. My condolences to the family of Aijaz Ahmed. May Allah grant him a place in Jannat. I also pray that Tabrez & Farha, from Jaipur in Rajasthan, make a complete recovery,” Abdullah posted on X.

The attacks occurred amid campaigning for the parliamentary polls in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat. Polling in the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat will be held on Monday in the fifth round of the seven-phase general elections. Polling for the Anantnag seat, initially scheduled for May 7, was deferred to May 25 due to weather concerns raised by political parties. (Agencies)