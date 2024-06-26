Om Birla Elected Speaker Of Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI, June 26: NDA nominee Om Birla was elected as the Lok Sabha speaker on Wednesday after a motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adopted through voice votes.

Pro-tem Speaker B Mahtab made the announcement after the opposition, which had proposed Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh as its candidate, did not press for votes to the motion.

“I announce Om Birla elected as the speaker,” Mahtab said.

Soon after, Modi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju went to Birla’s seat in the front row of the treasury benches to escort him to the chair.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also joined them. Rahul Gandhi greeted Birla and shook hands with the prime minister.

After that, Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Rijiju escorted Birla to the chair where Mahtab welcomed him saying, “It is your chair, please occupy.”

“It is a matter of honour that you have been elected to this chair for second time,” the prime minister said.

“I congratulate you on behalf of entire House and look forward to your guidance for next five years,” he said.

In his address, Modi said Birla’s work as a parliamentarian should be an inspiration for new Lok Sabha members.

“Your sweet smile keeps the entire House happy,” the Prime Minister said. (Agencies)