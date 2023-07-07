Old Mortar Shells Recovered In J&K’s Samba, Police Rule Out Sabotage Angle

DE Web Desk

SAMBA, Jul 7: Police on Friday recovered six old mortar shells in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials said.

A bomb disposal squad has been called to defuse the shells, they said.

The police also ruled out any possibility of sabotage. The shells were found in the bushes on one side of the Jammu-Pathankot Highway.

”These are old shells. There is no sabotage angle to it. These may have been part of the scrap being ferried by scrap dealers. To avoid a police post, they may have thrown out these rusted old shells here,” a police officer said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the details, he said.